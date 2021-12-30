Winnetka New Trier tops Lisle Benet 53-42

Riding a wave of production, Winnetka New Trier dunked Lisle Benet 53-42 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 30.

The Redwings constructed a bold start that built a 22-18 gap on the Trevians heading into the locker room.

Winnetka New Trier broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-23 lead over Lisle Benet.

