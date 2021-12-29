Winnebago routs Stanford Olympia 44-18

Winnebago controlled the action to earn a strong 44-18 win against Stanford Olympia at Winnebago High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Indians jumped in front of the Spartans 11-6 to begin the second quarter.
Winnebago's shooting took charge to a 28-9 lead over Stanford Olympia at the half.
Winnebago's reign showed as it carried a 36-9 lead into the fourth quarter.
