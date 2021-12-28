Winnebago dismantles Normal Calvary Christian in convincing manner 68-34

Winnebago offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Normal Calvary Christian with an all-around effort during this 68-34 victory at Normal Calvary Christian Academy on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Winnebago made the first move by forging a 34-22 margin over Normal Calvary Christian after the first quarter.

The Indians' shooting darted to a 36-22 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Winnebago roared to a 57-30 bulge over Normal Calvary Christian as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.