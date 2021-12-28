 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Winnebago dismantles Normal Calvary Christian in convincing manner 68-34

  • 0

Winnebago offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Normal Calvary Christian with an all-around effort during this 68-34 victory at Normal Calvary Christian Academy on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Winnebago made the first move by forging a 34-22 margin over Normal Calvary Christian after the first quarter.

The Indians' shooting darted to a 36-22 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Winnebago roared to a 57-30 bulge over Normal Calvary Christian as the fourth quarter began.

Recently on December 16 , Normal Calvary Christian squared up on Peoria Christian in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News