Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op earns stressful win over Louisville North Clay 43-42

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op finally found a way to top Louisville North Clay 43-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 6, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op squared off with St Elmo-Brownstown in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.