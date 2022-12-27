Winchester West Central Coop routs Virden North Mac 55-33

Winchester West Central Coop swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Virden North Mac 55-33 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.
Winchester West Central Coop opened with a 13-10 advantage over Virden North Mac through the first quarter.
The Cougars opened a slim 30-16 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.
Winchester West Central Coop thundered to a 45-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Panthers 10-6 in the fourth quarter.
