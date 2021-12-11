Winchester West Central Coop finds its footing in victory over Virden North Mac 59-17

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Winchester West Central Coop turned out the lights on Virden North Mac 59-17 on December 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Winchester West Central Coop's shooting jumped on top to a 31-6 lead over Virden North Mac at the half.
Winchester West Central Coop's authority showed as it carried a 59-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 3 , Virden North Mac squared up on Athens in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.