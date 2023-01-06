Wilmington snatches victory over Lisle 47-46

Wilmington swapped jabs before dispatching Lisle 47-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.
The last time Lisle and Wilmington played in a 65-56 game on February 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 29, Wilmington faced off against Lexington and Lisle took on Plano on December 30 at Lisle High School. Click here for a recap.
