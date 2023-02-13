No quarter was granted as Wilmette Loyola blunted Chicago Lake View's plans 44-29 on February 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Lake View played in a 45-16 game on December 6, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 7, Wilmette Loyola faced off against Chicago Providence St Mel . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Lake View took on Winnetka North Shore Country Day on February 8 at Chicago Lake View High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.