Wilmette Loyola thumps Chicago Bulls College Prep in punishing decision 53-31

Wilmette Loyola raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 53-31 win over Chicago Bulls College Prep at Wilmette Loyola Academy on December 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Bulls College Prep squared off with December 13, 2021 at Wilmette Loyola Academy last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on November 30, Chicago Bulls College Prep squared off with Chicago Lane Tech in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

