Wilmette Loyola survives for narrow win over Chicago DePaul College Prep 39-36

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Wilmette Loyola didn't mind, dispatching Chicago DePaul College Prep 39-36 at Wilmette Loyola Academy on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
