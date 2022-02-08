Wilmette Loyola records sound decision over Chicago Mt. Carmel 43-40

Wilmette Loyola upended Chicago Mt. Carmel for a narrow 43-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Wilmette Loyola faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on February 1 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. For a full recap, click here.
