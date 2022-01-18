Wilmette Loyola pours it on Chicago St. Francis de Sales 63-30

Wilmette Loyola's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago St. Francis de Sales during a 63-30 blowout in Illinois boys basketball on January 18.
In recent action on January 8, Wilmette Loyola faced off against Chicago St Patrick and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Chicago Holy Trinity on January 10 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
