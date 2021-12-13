Wilmette Loyola knocks out victory on Chicago Bulls College Prep 46-31

No quarter was granted as Wilmette Loyola blunted Chicago Bulls College Prep's plans 46-31 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 13.
In recent action on December 7, Wilmette Loyola faced off against Chicago Providence St Mel and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago Rowe-Clark on December 7 at Chicago Rowe-Clark Academy. For a full recap, click here.
