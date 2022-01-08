Wilmette Loyola knocks off Chicago St. Patrick 55-53

Wilmette Loyola didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago St. Patrick 55-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Shamrocks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Ramblers 13-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The Ramblers' shooting moved to a 25-22 lead over the Shamrocks at the intermission.

The Shamrocks fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Ramblers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

