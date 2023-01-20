Wilmette Loyola barely beats Chicago Brother Rice 50-47

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Wilmette Loyola nabbed it to nudge past Chicago Brother Rice 50-47 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 20.
Last season, Chicago Brother Rice and Wilmette Loyola faced off on February 1, 2022 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Aurora Marmion and Wilmette Loyola took on Chicago St. Ignatius on January 13 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. Click here for a recap.
