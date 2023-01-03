Williamsville trips St. Joseph-Ogden in tenacious tussle 52-48

Williamsville didn't flinch, finally repelling St. Joseph-Ogden 52-48 at Williamsville High on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
