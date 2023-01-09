Williamsville takes victory lap past Athens 61-33

Williamsville scored early and often to roll over Athens 61-33 in Illinois boys basketball on January 9.
Williamsville opened with a 12-7 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.
The Bullets fought to a 26-20 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.
Williamsville jumped to a 40-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bullets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.
