Williamsville takes victory lap past Athens 61-33

Williamsville scored early and often to roll over Athens 61-33 in Illinois boys basketball on January 9.

Williamsville opened with a 12-7 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.

The Bullets fought to a 26-20 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

Williamsville jumped to a 40-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bullets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

The last time Williamsville and Athens played in a 51-42 game on January 13, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Williamsville faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Athens took on Hartsburg-Emden on January 3 at Athens High School. For results, click here.

