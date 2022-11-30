Williamsville outclasses Beardstown 63-53

Williamsville tipped and eventually toppled Beardstown 63-53 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on November 30.
The last time Williamsville and Beardstown played in a 52-36 game on December 1, 2021. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.