Williamsville gallops past Tremont 75-62

Riding a wave of production, Williamsville surfed over Tremont 75-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
Williamsville jumped in front of Tremont 15-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Bullets' shooting struck in front for a 38-23 lead over the Turks at halftime.
Tremont showed some mettle by fighting back to a 53-50 count in the third quarter.
The Bullets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 22-12 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on December 21, Williamsville faced off against Waverly South County and Tremont took on Fisher on December 16 at Tremont High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
