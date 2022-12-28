Williamsville gallops past Tremont 75-62

Riding a wave of production, Williamsville surfed over Tremont 75-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Williamsville jumped in front of Tremont 15-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Bullets' shooting struck in front for a 38-23 lead over the Turks at halftime.

Tremont showed some mettle by fighting back to a 53-50 count in the third quarter.

The Bullets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 22-12 advantage in the frame.

