Williamsville finds its footing in sprinting past Waverly South County 55-27

Williamsville scored early and often to roll over Waverly South County 55-27 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Williamsville opened with a 13-4 advantage over Waverly South County through the first quarter.

The Bullets' offense steamrolled in front for a 32-7 lead over the Vipers at the half.

Williamsville roared to a 46-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bullets held on with a 9-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on December 17, Waverly South County faced off against Carlinville and Williamsville took on Monticello on December 6 at Williamsville High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

