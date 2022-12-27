Williamsville explodes past Havana 74-30

Williamsville flexed its muscle and floored Havana 74-30 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
The last time Williamsville and Havana played in a 46-44 game on December 27, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 21, Williamsville faced off against Waverly South County and Havana took on Elmwood on December 16 at Havana High School. Click here for a recap
