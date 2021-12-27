Williamsville escapes Havana 46-44

Williamsville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Havana 46-44 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Ducks took the lead 37-32 to start the fourth quarter.

Williamsville avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.