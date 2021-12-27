Williamsville escapes Havana 46-44

Williamsville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Havana 46-44 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 21, Williamsville faced off against Athens and Havana took on Carthage Illini West on December 18 at Havana High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Ducks took the lead 37-32 to start the fourth quarter.
Williamsville avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.