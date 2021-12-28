Williamsville escapes close call with Peoria Christian 50-49

Williamsville knocked off Peoria Christian 50-49 at Peoria Christian on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Chargers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-12 advantage over the Bullets as the first quarter ended.
In recent action on December 17, Peoria Christian faced off against Cuba North Fulton Coop and Williamsville took on Athens on December 21 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.