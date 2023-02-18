Williamsville lit up the scoreboard on Feb. 18 to propel past Deer Creek-Mackinaw for a 69-33 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18

In recent action on Feb. 11, Williamsville faced off against Pinckneyville . Click here for a recap. Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Tolono Unity on Feb. 11 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.

