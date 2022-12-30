Williamsville earns narrow win over Tolono Unity 51-48

Williamsville surfed the tension to ride to a 51-48 win over Tolono Unity for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 30.
In recent action on December 17, Tolono Unity faced off against Pleasant Plains and Williamsville took on Waverly South County on December 21 at Waverly South County High School. For more, click here.
