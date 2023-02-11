Williamsville tipped and eventually toppled Pinckneyville 57-47 on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Williamsville moved in front of Pinckneyville 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Bullets' shooting jumped in front for a 21-16 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Pinckneyville stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 35-33.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bullets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-14 fourth quarter, too.

Recently on February 3, Williamsville squared off with Pleasant Plains in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.