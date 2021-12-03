Williamsville delivers smashing punch early to dump Carlinville 51-26

Williamsville painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Carlinville's defense for a 51-26 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.

The Bullets made the first move by forging a 12-10 margin over the Cavaliers after the first quarter.

The Bullets fought to a 23-15 halftime margin at the Cavaliers' expense.

The Bullets and the Cavaliers were engaged in a monstrous affair at 39-22 as the fourth quarter started.

