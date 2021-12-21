Williamsville clips Athens in tight victory 52-47

Williamsville posted a tight 52-47 win over Athens in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Williamsville made the first move by forging a 11-9 margin over Athens after the first quarter.

Williamsville's offense moved to a 24-16 lead over Athens at the half.

Athens moved ahead of Williamsville 34-33 to start the fourth quarter.

