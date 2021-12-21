 Skip to main content
Williamsville clips Athens in tight victory 52-47

Williamsville posted a tight 52-47 win over Athens in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Williamsville made the first move by forging a 11-9 margin over Athens after the first quarter.

Williamsville's offense moved to a 24-16 lead over Athens at the half.

Athens moved ahead of Williamsville 34-33 to start the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 16, Athens faced off against New Berlin and Williamsville took on Pleasant Plains on December 10 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.

