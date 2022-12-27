Wheaton-Warrenville South's convoy passes Chicago North Lawndale 49-31

Wheaton-Warrenville South stretched out and finally snapped Chicago North Lawndale to earn a 49-31 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

The first quarter gave Wheaton-Warrenville South a 14-7 lead over Chicago North Lawndale.

The Tigers fought to a 30-9 intermission margin at the Phoenix's expense.

Wheaton-Warrenville South thundered to a 49-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Phoenix's 14-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

