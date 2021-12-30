 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Wheaton-Warrenville South survives taut tilt with Metamora 50-42

  • 0

Wheaton-Warrenville South edged Metamora in a close 50-42 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

In recent action on December 20, Wheaton-Warrenville South faced off against Chicago Little Village Lawndale and Metamora took on Bloomington on December 22 at Metamora High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 11-9 lead over the Redbirds.

The Tigers' shooting darted to a 27-22 lead over the Redbirds at halftime.

The Tigers' leg-up showed as they carried a 34-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with a 16-11 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News