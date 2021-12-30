Wheaton-Warrenville South survives taut tilt with Metamora 50-42

Wheaton-Warrenville South edged Metamora in a close 50-42 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.
In recent action on December 20, Wheaton-Warrenville South faced off against Chicago Little Village Lawndale and Metamora took on Bloomington on December 22 at Metamora High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 11-9 lead over the Redbirds.
The Tigers' shooting darted to a 27-22 lead over the Redbirds at halftime.
The Tigers' leg-up showed as they carried a 34-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with a 16-11 margin in the closing period.
