Wheaton-Warrenville South nets nifty win over Chicago Brother Rice 35-33

Wheaton-Warrenville South poked just enough holes in Chicago Brother Rice's defense to garner a taut 35-33 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

Wheaton-Warrenville South jumped in front of Chicago Brother Rice 21-17 to begin the second quarter.

Wheaton-Warrenville South's position showed as it carried a 31-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Chicago Brother Rice turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Wheaton-Warrenville South put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.