 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Wheaton-Warrenville South nets nifty win over Chicago Brother Rice 35-33

  • 0

Wheaton-Warrenville South poked just enough holes in Chicago Brother Rice's defense to garner a taut 35-33 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

Wheaton-Warrenville South jumped in front of Chicago Brother Rice 21-17 to begin the second quarter.

Wheaton-Warrenville South's position showed as it carried a 31-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Chicago Brother Rice turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Wheaton-Warrenville South put the game on ice.

In recent action on December 20, Wheaton-Warrenville South faced off against Chicago Little Village Lawndale and Chicago Brother Rice took on Oak Lawn Richards on December 17 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News