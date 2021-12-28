Wheaton-Warrenville South nets nifty win over Chicago Brother Rice 35-33

Wheaton-Warrenville South poked just enough holes in Chicago Brother Rice's defense to garner a taut 35-33 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
Wheaton-Warrenville South jumped in front of Chicago Brother Rice 21-17 to begin the second quarter.
Wheaton-Warrenville South's position showed as it carried a 31-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Chicago Brother Rice turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Wheaton-Warrenville South put the game on ice.
