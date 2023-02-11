Wheaton-Warrenville South earned its community's accolades after a 48-26 win over Normal West in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 4, Normal West squared off with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.