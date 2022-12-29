 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westville slips past Oakland Tri-County 45-42

Westville surfed the tension to ride to a 45-42 win over Oakland Tri-County in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.

Last season, Westville and Oakland Tri-County faced off on December 29, 2021 at Westville High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 17, Oakland Tri-County squared off with Tuscola in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

