Westville rides the rough off Georgetown La Salette 45-35

Riding a wave of production, Westville surfed over Georgetown La Salette 45-35 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Georgetown La Salette and Westville played in a 58-56 game on December 17, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Georgetown La Salette faced off against Milford and Westville took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on January 21 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For more, click here.

