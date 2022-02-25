Well worth the ticket, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outlasts Springfield Lanphier in an overtime affair 63-57

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin finally eeked out a 63-57 victory over Springfield Lanphier in Illinois boys basketball on February 25.
Springfield Lanphier started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.
The Cyclones' offense jumped to a 59-57 lead over the Lions at halftime.
The Cyclones avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 4-0 stretch over the final period.
In recent action on February 18, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on February 15 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
