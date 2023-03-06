It took overtime, but East St. Louis finally nipped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 59-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 6.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and East St. Louis faced off on March 7, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 24, East St. Louis faced off against Jacksonville . For more, click here. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Normal West on March 1 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.