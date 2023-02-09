It took extra time, but Chicago Simeon finally nipped Chicago Curie 64-60 on February 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Curie and Chicago Simeon played in a 71-64 game on February 10, 2022. Click here for a recap.

