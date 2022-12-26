Waverly South County squeaks past Springfield Lutheran in tight tilt 63-54

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Waverly South County wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 63-54 over Springfield Lutheran at Waverly South County High on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Waverly South County drew first blood by forging a 11-4 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first quarter.
The Vipers' offense jumped in front for a 32-22 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.
Springfield Lutheran fought back in the third quarter to make it 42-35.
The Vipers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-19 points differential.
In recent action on December 21, Waverly South County faced off against Williamsville and Springfield Lutheran took on Athens on December 13 at Athens High School.
