 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Waverly South County squeaks past Springfield Lutheran in tight tilt 63-54

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Waverly South County wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 63-54 over Springfield Lutheran at Waverly South County High on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Waverly South County drew first blood by forging a 11-4 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first quarter.

The Vipers' offense jumped in front for a 32-22 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

Springfield Lutheran fought back in the third quarter to make it 42-35.

The Vipers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-19 points differential.

In recent action on December 21, Waverly South County faced off against Williamsville and Springfield Lutheran took on Athens on December 13 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline routs Normal West 78-52

Moline lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Normal West for a 78-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21

Watch Now: Related Video

College football bowl picks: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz predicts the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals, New Year’s Six games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News