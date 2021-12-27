Waverly South County overcomes Carrollton in competitive affair 53-51

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Waverly South County to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Carrollton 53-51 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.

Tough to find an edge early, the Vipers and the Hawks fashioned a 16-16 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Vipers' shooting jumped to a 30-21 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

The Vipers darted in front of the Hawks 42-39 to begin the fourth quarter.

