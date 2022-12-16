Waverly South County narrowly edges Raymond Lincolnwood in tight triumph 30-27

Waverly South County topped Raymond Lincolnwood 30-27 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Raymond Lincolnwood showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 4-2 advantage over Waverly South County as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Lancers would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with an 18-14 lead on the Vipers.

Waverly South County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-19 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.

The Lancers enjoyed an 8-3 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.