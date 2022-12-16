Waverly South County narrowly edges Raymond Lincolnwood in tight triumph 30-27

Waverly South County topped Raymond Lincolnwood 30-27 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Raymond Lincolnwood showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 4-2 advantage over Waverly South County as the first quarter ended.
Had this been a prize fight, the Lancers would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with an 18-14 lead on the Vipers.
Waverly South County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-19 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.
The Lancers enjoyed an 8-3 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Last season, Waverly South County and Raymond Lincolnwood faced off on December 17, 2021 at Waverly South County High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Waverly South County took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on December 9 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.