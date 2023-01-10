Waverly South County handles stress test to best Gillespie 51-47

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly South County poked just enough holes in Gillespie's defense to garner a taut, 51-47 victory on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 3, Gillespie faced off against Hardin Calhoun and Waverly South County took on Carrollton on January 3 at Carrollton High School. For more, click here.

