Waverly South County flies high over Raymond Lincolnwood 51-28

Waverly South County handled Raymond Lincolnwood 51-28 in an impressive showing for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 17.
In recent action on December 3, Waverly South County faced off against New Berlin and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Bethany Okaw Valley on December 10 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
Waverly South County's shooting moved to a 25-17 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.