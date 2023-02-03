It would have taken a herculean effort for Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op to claim this one, and Waverly South County wouldn't allow that in a 62-23 decision on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 28, Waverly South County faced off against Nokomis. For results, click here.

