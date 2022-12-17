Waverly South County chalks up convincing victory over Carlinville 54-19

Waverly South County's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Carlinville 54-19 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 9, Waverly South County faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Carlinville took on Williamsville on December 2 at Williamsville High School. For more, click here.
