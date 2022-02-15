Waverly sets a fast pace to trip Springfield Lutheran 66-39

Waverly took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Springfield Lutheran 66-39 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave the Scotties a 43-20 lead over the Crusaders.
The third quarter gave Waverly a 66-39 lead over Springfield Lutheran.
Recently on February 10 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Byron in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
