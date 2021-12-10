Watseka earns solid win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46-28

Watseka collected a 46-28 victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Watseka moved in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9-4 to begin the second quarter.
Watseka fought to a 20-9 half margin at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's expense.
Watseka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 42-21 as the fourth quarter started.
