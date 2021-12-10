 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Watseka earns solid win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46-28

  • 0

Watseka collected a 46-28 victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Watseka moved in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9-4 to begin the second quarter.

Watseka fought to a 20-9 half margin at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's expense.

Watseka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 42-21 as the fourth quarter started.

In recent action on December 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Flanagan-Cornell and Watseka took on Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys on December 3 at Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News