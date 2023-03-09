Waterloo Gibault Catholic unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 70-46 Thursday during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on March 3, Waterloo Gibault Catholic faced off against Springfield Calvary and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian took on Lexington on March 3 at Lexington High School.
