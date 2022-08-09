Watch now: Bloomington-Normal basketball players grateful to receive offers from Illinois State

BLOOMINGTON — Cole Certa received a scholarship offer from Illinois State head basketball coach Ryan Pedon last month. It wasn't the Central Catholic High School sharpshooting guard's first offer and others followed.

Yet something felt different.

"It means a lot being right here and the hometown," said Certa, who will be a junior with the Saints. "I'm thinking about staying home and close to family."

The hometown Division I basketball team just might have some homegrown talent on the roster for a while.

Pedon and his staff also offered three Normal Community players in the Class of 2024 last month — guard Braylon Roman, forward Noah Cleveland and center Jaheem Webber.

The new ISU coach made an Intercity product his first recruit in the spring when Colton Sandage, a Bloomington graduate, transferred from Western Illinois to play his final year for the Redbirds.

Sandage, Certa and the NCHS trio are proof that Pedon wasn't bluffing when he said in his opening news conference he wanted to recruit regionally — and locally.

"I got to build a really good relationship with Coach Pedon," said Roman. "For them to be my first offer is just really cool."

Central Catholic coach Jason Welch said four players getting offers from the hometown Redbirds shows high school hoops is "vibrant" in the Intercity.

"It also tells me ISU hired a guy who believes in local talent," said Welch. "Not only did he say it, but he's out there showing it's important to him. That speaks well for Illinois State."

The last Intercity player to sign with ISU out of high school and play for the Redbirds was Bloomington's Brandon Holtz, who is Sandage's brother, in 2005.

Holtz's teammate, Dodie Dunson Jr., signed with ISU but never came to the school. NCHS' Anthony Beane Jr. got out of his national letter of intent with the Redbirds in 2012 to join his father, Anthony Sr., who left ISU's coaching staff for Southern Illinois.

"It's been fun having them (the ISU coaches) come to a couple of our open gyms and we played in their shootout at ISU. All the guys got an ISU T-shirt," said NCHS coach Dave Witzig. "It was cool to be over there again .... it's good our guys get that recognition, and being in-town guys with our in-town Division I school makes it fun."

NCAA rules prohibit college coaches from talking about players they're recruiting.

Certa, Webber and Cleveland played on the summer AAU circuit with the Illinois Wolves' 16-under team while Roman was a member of Midwest Prospect Academy's under-16 squad.

Bradley was the first school to offer the 6-foot-5 Certa in early July. That opened the floodgates with ISU, Toledo, Drake, Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Loyola following.

"I wasn't really chasing offers, but I was really trying to do well with my team, play the right way and have fun," said Certa.

Everyone knows Certa possesses deep 3-point range. He sank 105 3-pointers last season for the Saints while averaging 19.9 points and making The Pantagraph All-Area Team. He also won the State Three-Point Showdown title during the state tournament in Champaign.

College coaches saw much more of Certa's game this summer.

"I wanted to show them I can handle the ball under really tough pressure and also show them other sides of my game, like my defense," he said.

Welch wasn't surprised at the interest Certa has generated in the past month and expects much more to come.

"What he did was show them he's more than just a shooter. He can score the ball. He can score on a variety of levels," said Welch. "Obviously they know he can hit the 3, but he can score midrange and at the rim. When you can do that, and they see it, it translates pretty well to their game."

Unlike Certa, the NCHS trio were reserves last season as a senior-laden Ironmen squad — led by Liberty recruit Zach Cleveland, Noah's brother — which went 33-1 before being upset in the sectional final by Quincy.

The 6-9, 250-pound Webber knew this summer was important for his recruitment.

"I wanted to showcase my ability to make plays out of the post, passing out to open 3s," he said. "I wanted to show I could shoot the 3 and my inside scoring and defense, too, shot blocking and rebounding. I just wanted to go out and play hard."

ISU's offer was Webber's first and made him "very happy." A couple days later another Missouri Valley Conference school, Southern Illinois, offered.

Webber said Pedon's message to him was "sharpen up my perimeter game and be more confident dribbling outside and shooting. He said keep doing what I'm good at — shot blocking, defense, low-post stuff — and expand more."

While Cleveland and Roman have only been offered by ISU, they said several other schools have shown interest.

Cleveland might not have been the most excited member of his family when Pedon made his offer. His mother, the former Marla Maupin, was a standout for the Redbird women's basketball team in the 1980s and is a member of ISU's Percy Family Hall of Fame.

"She was freaking out when I told her," he said. "She loves Illinois State. It's pretty important."

The 6-8, 220-pound Cleveland, who projects as a stretch power forward on the next level, believes he took a step up this summer with the Wolves, who finished fourth nationally on the Under Armour circuit.

"I continued working on posting up and being down low, but branching out and being better on the perimeter and shooting and being confident," he said. "I'm glad they (ISU) saw something in me that I can do well at their school. Coach Pedon saw that I'm not a traditional big. I can play on the perimeter and be crafty around the rim, and he loves when I play confident."

Roman was the first guard off the bench last season for NCHS. However, with three-year starter Trey Redd entrenched at point guard, the 6-3 Roman usually played off the ball.

He'll resume his point guard duties this upcoming season with the Ironmen as he did for Mid-Pro Academy.

"I tried to play my game and get my name out there and coaches looking at me and give myself a chance to play Division I," he said. "I played pretty well and my team played pretty well. We didn't win as many games as we thought we should have, but played good ball overall."

Roman, who made a visit to ISU last week along with Certa and Webber, said he learned a lot from Redd the last two seasons. Roman said Pedon's message to him was to "keep being aggressive."

"They liked how I played in the summer, trying to get to the hoop, playing well with my teammates and trying to get them shots," said Roman.