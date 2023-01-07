 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington's convoy passes Canton 50-37

Washington knocked off Canton 50-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.

The last time Washington and Canton played in a 54-44 game on January 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 30, Canton faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Washington took on Normal West on December 29 at Normal West High School. For results, click here.

