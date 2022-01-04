 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Washington wins tense tussle with Bloomington 67-62

  • 0

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Washington passed in a 67-62 victory at Bloomington's expense in Illinois boys basketball action on January 4.

The Panthers opened with a 27-20 advantage over the Purple Raiders through the first quarter.

Washington withstood Bloomington's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

In recent action on December 28, Washington faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Bloomington took on Chicago Heights Bloom on December 30 at Bloomington High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Desai's first-year defense fifth in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News