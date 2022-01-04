Washington wins tense tussle with Bloomington 67-62

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Washington passed in a 67-62 victory at Bloomington's expense in Illinois boys basketball action on January 4.
The Panthers opened with a 27-20 advantage over the Purple Raiders through the first quarter.
Washington withstood Bloomington's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
In recent action on December 28, Washington faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Bloomington took on Chicago Heights Bloom on December 30 at Bloomington High School. Click here for a recap
